Sources - Cleveland Browns signing QB Josh Rosen to 1-year deal
Published
The Browns, looking to enter the season with more depth at QB, are signing Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN.
The Browns signed former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.