Republican Josh Hawley fled January 6 rioters
Capitol security footage of the Missouri senator spurred laughter during the hearing and spawned online ridicule
Video of the Missouri Republican running away from the rioters elicited a burst of laughter in the congressional hearing..
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot showed video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) running away from rioters..