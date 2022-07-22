Rochester police officer shot dead, second officer injured by gunman
A Rochester police officer was killed and another injured after a gunman opened fire on them Thursday night, a report said.
#policeofficer #gunman
The officers were sitting in a parked car when the suspect approached from behind and fired 17 rounds. A teen girl was also..