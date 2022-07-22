Russia not destroyed HIMARS in Ukraine despite claims: Pentagon
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
pentagon
