SpaceX breaks launch record as it sends 46 Starlink satellites into space Friday
Published
Liftoff took place at 1:40 p.m. EDT , after launch was scrubbed Thursday (July 21) at T-46 seconds.
#t46 #spacex #liftoff #starlink
Published
Liftoff took place at 1:40 p.m. EDT , after launch was scrubbed Thursday (July 21) at T-46 seconds.
#t46 #spacex #liftoff #starlink
SpaceX is targeting Friday, July 22 for a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4..
Washington DC (UPI) Jul 21, 2021
SpaceX will delay Thursday's Starlink launch, an attempt by the company to beat its..