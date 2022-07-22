Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Published
Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain…Full Article
Published
Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain…Full Article
Russia and Ukraine
Reach a Deal, on Grain Distribution.
The deal was signed between the
warring nations on July..
Watch VideoRussia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting..