U.S. Takes Emergency Action To Save Sequoias From Wildfires

Watch VideoThe U.S. Forest Service announced Friday it's taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world's largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires.
The move to bypass some environmental review could cut years off the...
Watch VideoThe U.S. Forest Service announced Friday it's taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world's largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires.