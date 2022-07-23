WHO: Monkeypox outbreak now a global emergency
Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an "extraordinary event" that could spill over into more countries.
More than 16,000 cases have now been reported across 74 countries, according to the World Health Organisation.
GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization says monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is now a global emergency.