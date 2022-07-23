Mega Millions drawing for 7/22/22: Lottery results for $660M jackpot
Published
Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the lottery jackpot drawing on Friday, July 22, 2022.
#megamillions
Published
Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the lottery jackpot drawing on Friday, July 22, 2022.
#megamillions
The grand prize for the Mega Millions is now $790m (£658.1m), the fourth-largest jackpot in US lottery history.
The companies that run state-backed lotteries already have a heavy hand in how the games are operated. But in the years ahead,..