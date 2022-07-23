A Cedar Falls couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping at an Iowa state park in an apparently random attack by a man from Nebraska, who later turned the gun on himself, authorities said.The couple leaves...Full Article
Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
