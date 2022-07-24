Man Opens Fire On Philippine Campus, Killing 3 People

Watch VideoA gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said.
The suspect was armed with two pistols and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila...
