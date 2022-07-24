Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.Full Article
Canadian Brooke Henderson wins the Evian Championship, her second major title, by one shot with a birdie on the final hole.
Canada’s Brooke Henderson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship after shooting a..