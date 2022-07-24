Palestinians: Israeli Forces Kill 2 In West Bank Gun Battle

Watch VideoIsraeli troops and special forces on an arrest mission exchanged fire with Palestinians barricaded in a house in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said. The local rescue service said two Palestinians were killed.

Israeli police said a number of armed Palestinians were killed during the hours-long...

