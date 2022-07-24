Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello tackled by security during show
Published
The guitarist for Rage Against the Machine was unharmed following the tackle, video of the incident shows.
#rageagainstthemachine #tommorello #guitarist
Published
The guitarist for Rage Against the Machine was unharmed following the tackle, video of the incident shows.
#rageagainstthemachine #tommorello #guitarist
Rage Against The Machine are currently on their first tour in over a decade, and last night they were at Scotiabank Arena in..