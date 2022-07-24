Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize to Indigenous survivors of Catholic abuse
Published
Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.
Published
Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.
The Pontiff will apologise to Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors. The visit marks a radical rethink of the..
The head of the Catholic Church began a landmark, week-long tour to Canada to apologize to Indigenous survivors for the abuse at..