Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, prompting highest alert
Large rocks fell as far as 1.5 miles from the Sakurajima volcano Sunday night, and dark smoke with ash billowed from the mountaintop.
Watch VideoDozens of people have evacuated two towns on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu where a volcano spewed ash and..
Sakurajima, one of Japan's most active volcanoes, began spitting ash on Sunday.