OnePlus 10T missing alert slider and Hasselblad branding: Here's why
OnePlus has revealed the reason why the OnePlus 10T will skip the classic alert slider and Hasselblad camera branding.
#oneplus10t #oneplus #hasselblad
The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched alongside OxygenOS 13 at an in-person launch in New York City on August 3rd, 2022.