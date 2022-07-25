Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 152
Published
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 152nd day, we take a look at the main developments.Full Article
Published
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 152nd day, we take a look at the main developments.Full Article
Watch VideoRussian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports..
As of the end of June, more than 10,000 people had died as a result of the war in Ukraine, according to data from the Armed..