A chess-playing robot failed to anticipate the quick responses of a seven-year-old boy, and grabbed his finger, breaking it during a match at the Moscow Open.Full Article
Chess Robot Grabs and Breaks Finger of Seven-year-old Opponent
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tech terror: Chess-playing robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event
New Zealand Herald
A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament,..
-
Chess-Playing Robot Breaks Seven-Year-Old Opponent’s Finger
Daily Caller
-
Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger at Moscow tournament
CBC.ca
-
Chess-playing robot breaks child’s finger at Moscow event
SeattlePI.com
-
Chess-playing robot breaks finger of 7-year-old boy during Russian tournament, video shows
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Sore Loser: Russian Chess Robot Breaks Finger of Seven-Year-Old Opponent
Breitbart
A Russian chess-playing robot recently grabbed the finger of a seven-year-old opponent and broke during the Moscow Open chess..
-
Chess-playing robot not above breaking a child's finger for the big win
Mashable
-
Wait A Minute, Mate! Chess Robot Breaks 7-Year-Old Opponent's Finger
Huffington Post
-
VIDEO: Chess-Playing Robot Breaks 7-Year-Old's Finger
Breitbart
-
‘This, Of Course, Is Bad,’ Moscow Chess Federation Admits After Robot Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy During Tournament, Breaking His Finger
Mediaite