Trade Rumors: Brown, Nets, Durant, Celtics, Lakers, Turner
Published
Jaylen Brown's name suddenly popped up in trade rumors as the centerpiece of a proposed deal for the Nets' Kevin …
#turnerjaylenbrown #nets #celtics #kevinhellip #durant #lakers
Published
Jaylen Brown's name suddenly popped up in trade rumors as the centerpiece of a proposed deal for the Nets' Kevin …
#turnerjaylenbrown #nets #celtics #kevinhellip #durant #lakers
The Nets reportedly countered by asking for Marcus Smart plus draft equity in addition to Brown
#brownthenets..