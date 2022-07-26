Former Pence chief of staff appeared before grand jury probing Jan. 6
The former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence said he complied with a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury.
Marc Short reportedly appeared last week before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a..