Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Indigenous school policy in Canada
Published
Pope Francis issued a historic apology for the Catholic Church's cooperation with Canada's "catastrophic" policy of Indigenous residential schools.
Published
Pope Francis issued a historic apology for the Catholic Church's cooperation with Canada's "catastrophic" policy of Indigenous residential schools.
Pope Francis stressed the need for reconciliation as he visited an indigenous church in Edmonton on Monday, part of his tour of the..
The Pope said he was 'deeply sorry' for the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society, an official policy for..