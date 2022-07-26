Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré On Jan. 6: 'Our Gov't. Didn't Work That Day'

Watch VideoAfter the latest news regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection, Newsy's "Morning Rush" hosts Alex Livingston and Rob Nelson spoke with Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to get his take on some of the developments. He oversaw security review for Congress following the assault on the Capitol.**
*NEWSY'S ALEX LIVINGSTON:* So...
Watch VideoAfter the latest news regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection, Newsy's "Morning Rush" hosts Alex Livingston and Rob Nelson spoke with Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to get his take on some of the developments. He oversaw security review for Congress following the assault on the Capitol.**