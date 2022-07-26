"The Line" or "Neom" is the name of the revolutionary new city being proposed in Saudi Arabia. The city will stretch 75 miles across the desert and be 500m tall and 200m wide.Full Article
Futuristic Concept City Called 'The Line' Proposed in Saudi Arabia
