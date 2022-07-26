Biden took a page out of Trump's vaccine playbook to solve gas prices
Published
If you've filled up your car recently, you know gas prices are high. Biden is trying to put in place contracts to ensure that won't happen again.
#trump
Published
If you've filled up your car recently, you know gas prices are high. Biden is trying to put in place contracts to ensure that won't happen again.
#trump
If you've filled up your car recently, you know gas prices are high. Biden is trying to put in place contracts to ensure that won't..