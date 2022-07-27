England Routs Sweden to Seal Place in Euro 2022 Final
Published
Alessia Russo’s backheel highlighted her team’s 4-0 rout of Sweden and sealed England’s place in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.
#euro2022 #sealplace #alessiarusso #routs
Published
Alessia Russo’s backheel highlighted her team’s 4-0 rout of Sweden and sealed England’s place in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.
#euro2022 #sealplace #alessiarusso #routs
The Lionesses will face France or Germany at Wembley after goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby
The Lionesses booked their place in the Women’s Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 drubbing of Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday