Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion after no winner Tuesday
Published
The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said.
#megamillions
Published
The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said.
#megamillions
Watch VideoThough the chances are definitely not in one person's favor, the fantasy of winning the lottery with a $2 ticket can be..
Watch VideoLottery officials on Friday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be..