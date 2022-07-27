Mega Millions drawing 7/26/22: Jackpot reaches over $1 billion

Mega Millions drawing 7/26/22: Jackpot reaches over $1 billion

Upworthy

Published

There were no jackpot winners from Tuesday's drawing, and the prize has ballooned to $1.02 billion, the third largest Mega Millions in history.

#megamillions #jackpotwinners

Full Article