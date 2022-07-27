Mega Millions drawing 7/26/22: Jackpot reaches over $1 billion
Published
There were no jackpot winners from Tuesday's drawing, and the prize has ballooned to $1.02 billion, the third largest Mega Millions in history.
#megamillions #jackpotwinners
Published
There were no jackpot winners from Tuesday's drawing, and the prize has ballooned to $1.02 billion, the third largest Mega Millions in history.
#megamillions #jackpotwinners
Mega Millions Jackpot , Reaches $1.02 Billion.
CNN reports that no Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers on July..
An American lottery jackpot has soared to more than $1 billion after no one matched the numbers in the latest draw.