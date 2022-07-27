Protesters Storm Iraqi Parliament
Published
No lawmakers were present when the demonstrators, who were mostly followers of the Shiite cleric Moktada al-Sadr, were in the building.Full Article
Iraqis protesting corruption, bad governance broke into the parliament building chanting slogans against Iran-aligned groups.
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the..