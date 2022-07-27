Senate Passes Bill To Boost Computer Chip Production In U.S.

Watch VideoA bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States passed the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers raced to finish work on a key priority of the Biden administration.
The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies...
