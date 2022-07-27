Spirit, Frontier agree to terminate merger proposal
Published
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed to walk away from a proposed merger today without announcing the results of a planned shareholder vote.
#spiritairlines
Published
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed to walk away from a proposed merger today without announcing the results of a planned shareholder vote.
#spiritairlines
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed Wednesday to abandon their merger proposal, opening the way for JetBlue Airways to..