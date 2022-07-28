9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
Published
A few people came close to winning it all in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
#megamillions
Published
A few people came close to winning it all in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
#megamillions
Mega Millions Jackpot , Reaches $1.02 Billion.
CNN reports that no Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers on July..
The owner of Raising Cane's is buying a lottery ticket for every employee he's got -- a nice bonus to be split by everyone if one..