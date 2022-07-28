Biden Calls Deal With Manchin 'Godsend' For U.S. Families

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden declared his support Thursday for the "historic" inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost.
President Biden said...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden declared his support Thursday for the "historic" inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost.