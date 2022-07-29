Spain Prosecutors To Seek 8-Year Prison Term For Shakira

Watch VideoProsecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.
Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government $15...
