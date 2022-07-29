Kentucky Flooding: Live Updates
Published
“It’s going to get a lot higher,” Gov. Andy Beshear said of the death toll on Friday, after heavy rain and severe flooding devastated his state.
#andybeshear #flooding
Published
“It’s going to get a lot higher,” Gov. Andy Beshear said of the death toll on Friday, after heavy rain and severe flooding devastated his state.
#andybeshear #flooding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday the death toll from the devastating flooding had risen to 15. Latest..
Flooding overnight in Eastern Kentucky left many homes devastated by water and several local streets..