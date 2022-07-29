Will Smith Posts Apology Video For Slapping Chris Rock

Watch VideoWill Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video, saying that his behavior was "unacceptable" and that he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn't ready.
"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave...
