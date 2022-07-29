The Colombian pop star has been accused of tax fraud in Spain worth 14.5 million euros.Full Article
Prosecutors Call For 8 Year Prison Sentence For Shakira
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Spanish Prosecutors To Seek 8-Year Prison Sentence for Shakira for Alleged Tax Fraud
Wibbitz Top Stories
Spanish Prosecutors To Seek , 8-Year Prison Sentence for Shakira, for Alleged Tax Fraud.
AP reports that on July 29,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Shakira could face eight years in jail if convicted in Spanish tax fraud case
Sky News
Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year and two month prison term for Shakira, if she is convicted in a trial for alleged..