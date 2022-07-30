Will Smith Makes Emotional Public Apology to Chris Rock After Oscars Slap; Fans React
Published
In a new video shared on social media, Will Smith expresses regret for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.Full Article
Published
In a new video shared on social media, Will Smith expresses regret for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.Full Article
The Oscar-winner posted a new video message — one of his first public statements since the Oscars — to his Instagram on Friday.
For better or worse, one of the defining cultural events of 2022 is the moment when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars...