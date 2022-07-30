Britney Spears Book is Done, Delayed Because of Paper Shortage
Britney Spears' tell-all book is finally completed, but there's a major problem in getting it out ... there's a paper shortage.
Britney Spears has completed her memoir but it's said to be being held back by a paper shortage.