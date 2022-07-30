A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a USD$1.337 billion (NZD$2.157 billion) Mega Millions jackpot.According to megamillions.com , there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it...Full Article
Ticket bought in US wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
