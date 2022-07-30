China says it was conducting military exercises yesterday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims...Full Article
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan - POLITICO
The Ministry of Defense this week warned against a visit by Speaker Pelosi.
#politico #pelosi #militaryexercise..
Upworthy
China announces military drills in Taiwan Strait
China said it was holding live-fire military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan, amid rising tensions with the US over a..
Deutsche Welle