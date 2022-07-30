Biden Tests Positive for Covid Again in ‘Rebound’ Case
Published
The president tested positive on Saturday morning and will once again isolate, though his symptoms have not come back, the White House physician said.
#bidentestspositive
Published
The president tested positive on Saturday morning and will once again isolate, though his symptoms have not come back, the White House physician said.
#bidentestspositive
Here's the latest for Saturday, July 30: Death toll in Kentucky floods continues to rise; President Joe Biden tests positive for..