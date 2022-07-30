Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament In Baghdad

Watch VideoThousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric stormed into Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, protesting government formation efforts lead by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups.
The alliance showed signs of internal division, with some calling for counter-protests — a...
