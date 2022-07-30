Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina
Published
The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing
#emergencylanding #northcarolina #copilot
Published
The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing
#emergencylanding #northcarolina #copilot
The co-pilot of a small cargo plane died Friday after falling or jumping from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an..
Flying with his father on a small plane over North Carolina, flight attendant Vincent Fraser had no other option than to land on..
The body of a man who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing Friday near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been..