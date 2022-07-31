Wildfires In West Explode In Size Amid Hot, Windy Conditions

Watch VideoWildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading.
In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started...
