Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers
Published
The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
#kentuckylottery #megamillions
Published
The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
#kentuckylottery #megamillions
Watch VideoYou bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you'll spend $1.28 billion. Now it's time to..
Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during..