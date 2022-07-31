Officials in New York City declared a public health emergency due to the spread of the monkeypox virus today, calling the city "the epicentre" of the outbreak.The announcement (on Saturday local time) by Mayor Eric Adams and health...Full Article
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New York City Declares Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency
Newsy
Watch VideoOfficials in New York City declared a public health emergency due to the spread of the monkeypox virus Saturday, calling..
-
New York City declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Belfast Telegraph
-
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency
SeattlePI.com
-
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency as infection spreads
Zee News
-
New York becomes second major U.S. city to declare health emergency over monkeypox
CTV News
Advertisement
More coverage
New York City declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
PIX 11
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency in New York City Saturday, where it has become the epicenter..
-
Who can get the monkeypox vaccine? When and how can I get vaccinated? Your questions answered.
Mashable
-
Hochul declares disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak
PIX 11
-
American Diplomacy As A Tragic Drama – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
1 In 5 Americans Fear Getting Monkeypox, But Many Know Little About It
Eurasia Review