Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Drago Spinoff as ‘Greed’
Published
“I’d like to congratulate Irwin Winkler and family beating another wonderful character into the ground!" Stallone wrote, referring to the film's producer
#greed #irwinwinkler
Published
“I’d like to congratulate Irwin Winkler and family beating another wonderful character into the ground!" Stallone wrote, referring to the film's producer
#greed #irwinwinkler
MGM is developing a new film about Rocky Balboa's previous foe Ivan Drago, which has revived Stallone's ire over his standing with..