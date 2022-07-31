UFC 277: Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña

UFC 277: Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña

Upworthy

Published

Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 rematch with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point.

#juliannapeña #rematch #ufc #amandanunes

Full Article