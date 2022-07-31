Chris Rock Throws Shade Hours After Will Smith Apology
Published
The comedian may not be ready for a sit-down chat with Will Smith, but he certainly has been slipping in digs here and there.
#willsmith #chrisrockthrowsshade #comedian
Published
The comedian may not be ready for a sit-down chat with Will Smith, but he certainly has been slipping in digs here and there.
#willsmith #chrisrockthrowsshade #comedian
Hours after Smith took to social media to apologize for slapping the comic during the 2022 Oscars, the stand-up hit the stage to..
Chris Rock is making some jokes about the infamous incident between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. While performing at the..